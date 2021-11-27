Bryan Adams Covid positive again

MILAN • Canadian singer Bryan Adams said on Thursday he had tested positive for Covid-19 after flying into Italy and was going to hospital.

Adams, who is also a photographer, came to Milan to promote tyre manufacturer Pirelli's 2022 calendar, which he had shot and would feature fellow singers such as Cher, Jennifer Hudson and Grimes.

"Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I've tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid. So it's off to the hospital for me," the 62-year-old said in a post on Instagram, showing a photo of himself wearing a mask, sitting behind a table.

"Thanks for all your support," he added.

It is not known whether his latest positive test is due to viral shedding.

He wrote in a post dated Oct 31 that he had had Covid-19, but had not suffered any symptoms.

As a result, he had to pull out of a performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Ohio on Oct 30.

He was then scheduled to perform the song It's Only Love with singer H.E.R. in honour of rock 'n' roll icon Tina Turner, as he and Turner had originally performed the duet in 1985.

He was replaced by country singer Keith Urban after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Adams' representative told American media then that the singer was fully vaccinated.

He subsequently performed at concerts in Las Vegas before heading to Italy.

REUTERS

Covid-19 infections