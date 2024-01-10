Bruno Mars returns to Singapore for National Stadium show on April 5

SINGAPORE - American pop star Bruno Mars will stage his biggest show in Singapore at the National Stadium on April 5.

The chart-topping, multi-award-winning artiste previously performed two nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2018, and played his first show in Singapore at the same venue in 2014.

Ticket pre-sales kick off on Jan 19 while general sales take place on Jan 20. The prices will be released at a later date.

The 38-year-old played his first gig of 2024 in Macau on Jan 6, at the MGM Cotai integrated resort. His concert dates until June include stops in Tokyo, Bangkok, South Korea, the Philippines and Las Vegas.

National Stadium, which has a capacity of 55,000, is also hosting other mega music stars this year, like Coldplay in January, Ed Sheeran in February and Taylor Swift in March. All tickets to these A-list gigs are sold out.

Mars is best known for solo hits such as Just The Way You Are (2010), The Lazy Song (2011) and Locked Out Of Heaven (2012), songs that incorporate genres like pop, R&B and funk.

His long list of accolades comprise 15 Grammys, including Album of the Year for his third solo album 24K Magic (2016) and Record of the Year for Uptown Funk (2014), a collaboration with British producer-DJ Mark Ronson.

At the 2022 Grammys, Silk Sonic, his collaborative project with American singer-musician Anderson .Paak, won four awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for the tune Leave The Door Open.

A prolific songwriter and producer, Mars has also worked on hits for other marquee music acts such as British singer Adele and American singer CeeLo Green.