Bruno Mars in Singapore: What to expect from his National Stadium concerts

SINGAPORE – American pop star Bruno Mars is the latest marquee music act to headline multiple sold-out concerts at the National Stadium on April 3, 5 and 6, his biggest shows in Singapore.

The 55,000-capacity National Stadium also hosted other sold-out powerhouses such as British rock band Coldplay in January, English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran in February and American pop star Taylor Swift in March.

Mars, 38, a multi-award-winning artiste, played his first show in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2014 and two nights at the same venue in 2018.

Judging from his recent shows in Tokyo and Macau, as well as his Las Vegas residency, fans can expect the Singapore concerts to feature plenty of songs from his third and most recent album, 24K Magic (2016).

He is also likely to include a medley of his collaborations with other artistes, including Silk Sonic, a duo comprising Mars and fellow American singer Anderson .Paak. Their debut single Leave The Door Open (2021) won four Grammys in 2022, including for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.