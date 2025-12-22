Broadway hit Beetlejuice The Musical cancels 2026 Singapore run, leaving fans ‘devastated’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Eight-time Tony Award-nominated Beetlejuice The Musical has been abruptly cancelled less than a month before its run was due to begin at the Esplanade Theatre in January.

Ticket holders to the musical comedy, which was scheduled for a month-long run beginning Jan 15, received an e-mail announcing the cancellation at 11.30am on Dec 22 from ticketing company Ticketek Singapore.

“After careful consideration, we’ve made the difficult decision not to proceed with the planned Singapore season of Beetlejuice The Musical,” read the statement, attributed to the producers of the musical - Michael Cassel Group and Warner Bros Theatre Ventures.

“We know this will be disappointing for those who were looking forward to the show, and we truly appreciate your enthusiasm and support.”

All ticket holders will receive a full refund, which will be processed automatically by the original point of purchase through original mode of payment, said the statement.

No further action is required from ticket holders. However, refunds “could take up to 40 business days” to be processed.

Those with refund-related questions were told to contact Ticketek via a link in the e-mail, and customers with other enquiries related to the show can reach out to singapore.enquiries@michaelcassel.com .

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding, and for your support of Beetlejuice The Musical,” said the statement.

In response to a query from The Straits Times, t heatre company Michael Cassel Group said: “Cancelling a season is always a difficult decision, taken only as a last resort after thorough consideration. All ticket holders for performances in Singapore will be fully refunded. We remain committed to Singapore and look forward to bringing more world-class productions to audiences here in the coming years.”

Checks at noon on Dec 22 showed that the event page on ticketing sales company Sistic’s website had been updated to indicate the musical had been cancelled. The “Buy Tickets” button still worked on the website, although the shows were all indicated to be cancelled on their respective dates.

Fans criticise “rushed and premature” cancellation

A fan who had purchased tickets who declined to be named told ST that she was “devastated” by the news - “It was my birthday gift to myself,” she said.

Checks on Dec 22 showed numerous comments from disappointed fans that had taken to the post to question the show’s abrupt cancellation, with one ticket holde r having booked a trip to Singapore to watch the musical.

“Literally was just talking with my friend yesterday how excited I’ve been looking forward to seeing the stage magic live,” said Instagram user nonnahs03.

Customers also criticised the lack of a proper explanation for the “rushed and premature” cancellation.

“Can we have transparency about why it was cancelled so close to the start of the run?” asked Instagram user shannon_shannoff_.

As of noon on Dec 22, none of the musical ’s producers or the Esplanade have published formal announcements regarding the show’s cancellations on their social media accounts.

ST has contacted the Esplanade and Warner Bros Theatre Ventures for more information.

Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical went on sale on July 3 , with tickets ranging from $72 to $244 .

Based on American film-maker Tim Burton’s Oscar-winning 1988 film Beetlejuice, the musical follows Lydia Deetz, a gothic teenager who summons a demon to scare away her insufferable parents.