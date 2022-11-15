Broadcast veteran Brian Richmond leaves Gold 905, but is not done with radio yet

SINGAPORE – Broadcast veteran Brian Richmond would like to quell some rumours. His sudden departure from Gold 905 after being on air for more than five decades is not because of health reasons.

And he is not done with radio just yet.

He will continue to be a presenter on VintageRadio.SG, an online radio app geared towards seniors that streams classic pop tunes from the 1950s to the 1970s.

“I try to keep myself fit as a fiddle,” he tells The Straits Times in an interview at the office of VintageRadio.SG, adding that he jogs three times a week and that his health is fine.

“Age is just a number. I feel as young as I think I am. You know, I keep thinking that I’m 27,” says the amiable 75-year-old Singaporean with a laugh.

Richmond has been hosting on weekdays from 10am to 2pm on VintageRadio.SG since it launched in September 2020. On Wednesdays, he has another programme in which he interviews personalities ranging from ministers to other seniors, and discusses topics such as active ageing. Other VintageRadio.SG presenters include veteran singer Rahimah Rahim and radio deejay Patrick Kwek.

Richmond is also still hosting live events, from tea dances at community clubs to programmes at senior activity centres and nursing homes.

“I was burnt out. I had so much work, so something’s got to give,” he says of his decision to stop doing The Vintage Showcase, his show on Gold 905 that aired on Sundays.

A former sportsman, Richmond started as a radio presenter and television sports commentator at what was then Radio Television Singapore in 1971. He was also a deejay at various clubs in Singapore.

“People fail to realise the preparation that goes on behind The Vintage Showcase. It’s not like I work only once a week, I’m working every day.”

The Vintage Showcase has several segments ranging from song requests to highlights of local music. He had to spend a lot of time working on e-mail and messages from listeners, as well researching the background information of the songs on his playlist.

“I was contemplating on this for at least two months or so. It wasn’t done on the spot,” he says of his decision to quit. The only person he told beforehand was his wife, Susanne, a part-time family counsellor. Even his two sons, Mark, a former radio deejay and now a director at Sport Singapore, and Don, a music composer and producer, were kept in the dark.

Brian Richmond says he received a lot of messages from his long-time listeners telling him that they were sad that he was leaving Gold 905. He hopes they will continue to listen to his shows on VintageRadio.SG.