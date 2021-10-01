Britney's father suspended as conservator

LOS ANGELES • The conservatorship that has controlled the life of Britney Spears for 13 years neared a possible end on Wednesday after a judge suspended her father, and the pop superstar said later that she was "on cloud nine right now".

At a contentious three-hour hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny removed Jamie Spears from oversight of his daughter's US$60 million (S$81.62 million) estate and set a date on Nov 12 to discuss whether to terminate the entire arrangement.

In an Instagram post following the judge's ruling, the Stronger singer posted a video showing her seated next to a pilot in the cockpit of a small plane and manoeuvring the controls.

"First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane. Geez I was scared," she wrote, without mentioning the conservatorship.

In court, Judge Penny removed Mr Spears from his role after the singer's attorney said she did not want him involved for even one more day.

"The current situation is not tenable. It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of Jamie Spears, effective today," the judge said.

Britney Spears, now 39, has been struggling for years to be free of the legal arrangement. She did not take part in Wednesday's hearing.

"It's a great day for Britney Spears and it's a great day for justice," the singer's attorney Mathew Rosengart told #FreeBritney fans gathered outside the Los Angeles courthouse.

Mr Spears will be replaced by an accountant, Mr John Zabel, on a temporary basis, Judge Penny said.

#FreeBritney fans erupted in cheers as the judge's ruling was conveyed. Pop singer Cher tweeted: "I'm more than thrilled 4 her. Bless our super star."

Two weeks ago, Britney Spears announced her engagement to Sam Asghari, 27, her personal-trainer boyfriend of more than four years. The pair hope to marry soon after negotiating a pre-nuptial agreement.

"Free Britney. Congratulations!!!" Asghari wrote on his Instagram account after the hearing.

REUTERS