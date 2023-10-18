Britney Spears says she had abortion while dating Justin Timberlake

LOS ANGELES - Britney Spears says in her eagerly anticipated new memoir that she had an abortion during her relationship with Justin Timberlake over two decades ago, according to an excerpt released on Tuesday.

It is one of several revelations in The Woman In Me, out on Oct 24, in which the 41-year-old pop star also addresses the controversial conservatorship that barred her from handling her own life and finances for 14 years.

“If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it,” she writes of the abortion, in an excerpt published by People magazine on Tuesday.

“And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

In the book, Spears describes meeting Timberlake when they were both children performing in Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club.

They later began dating in their late teens, becoming one of the entertainment industry’s highest profile couples, before splitting in 2002.

According to the memoir, Timberlake “definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy.

“He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she writes.

She adds: “To this day, it’s one of the most agonising things I have ever experienced in my life.”