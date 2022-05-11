Britney Spears' nude selfies on Instagram goes viral

LOS ANGELES - Singer Britney Spears showed off her body in a series of daring nude selfies on Instagram on Monday (May 9).

In three separate posts, the 40-year-old, who recently announced she is expecting her third child with fiance Sam Asghari, bared it all in 12 similar photos.

She is seen with her hands over her breasts and a heart emoji strategically placed between her legs in all the photos.

In her first post of six photos, which garnered 1.1 million likes in 24 hours, she wrote: "Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico before there was a baby inside me. Why the h*** do I look 10 years younger on vacation?"

An hour later, oops, she did it again as she posted another three nudes, adding: "Don't underestimate the power of doing it myself and shooting with a selfie stick."

She followed up with three more snaps two hours after that.

"I love you all SSSSSSSSSOOOOOOOOOO much," the mother of two wrote.

The barrage of posts - which have a total of 2.3 million likes and 100,00 comments in less than a day - have sparked concern of her emotional stability among her 41 million followers, with some pointing out that the photos were essentially the same.

Others defended her full-frontal posts, saying they were merely a sign of her reclaiming ownership over her body in the wake of the termination of her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.

She later posted a clip of herself modelling a striped dress - fully clothed this time.