Britney Spears' ex-husband arrested after gatecrashing her wedding

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Pop princess Britney Spears' wedding was interrupted on Thursday (June 9) when her ex-husband gatecrashed the party, American media reported.

Spears, 40, and her partner Sam Asghari, 28, were readying to wed at her luxury pad near Los Angeles when the proceedings were interrupted, Variety and other trade media said.

Mr Jason Alexander, a childhood friend to whom Spears was very briefly married in 2004, crashed the sun-soaked event, sparking a police response.

He apparently livestreamed his invasion on Instagram, with footage showing him telling a security guard he had been invited.

"Where's Britney?" Mr Alexander can be heard saying.

Later as he walks into a pink tent festooned with flowers, he identifies himself and says: "So here's the inside scoop, guys, on the bulls*** wedding."

Entertainment website TMZ said a physical confrontation ensued and the police were called.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office said officers were called to investigate reports of someone trespassing and found that Mr Alexander had an outstanding warrant against him from another jurisdiction, so they arrested him, Variety reported.

AFP was not immediately able to confirm the report.

Spears' wedding to Asghari, an Iranian-born actor and fitness trainer, was not widely trailed, with news of the nuptials appearing on specialist publications only hours earlier.

The couple said last month that the surprise pregnancy they had announced only weeks before had ended in a miscarriage.

That news came five months after a Los Angeles judge dissolved a conservatorship long overseen by Spears's father - an arrangement the singer said had prevented her from having a contraceptive IUD removed despite her desire for more children.

Spears is already mother to two teen sons, Sean and Jayden, with her ex-husband, rapper Kevin Federline.

Asghari and Spears met in 2016 when they co-starred in a music video for her single Slumber Party.