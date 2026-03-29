Britney Spears’ lawyer has sent her former bodyguard a cease-and-desist letter demanding that he stop accessing her account without consent

American singer Britney Spears alleged that her former bodyguard Thomas Bunbury hacked into her personal devices and Apple iCloud account and has threatened legal action against him.

According to celebrity news website TMZ, the entertainer’s lawyer has sent Bunbury a cease-and-desist letter demanding that he stop accessing her account without consent. He must also delete any information obtained by the hack and reveal whether any materials from the account were shared.

TMZ saw the letter, according to the report. The lawyer also threatened to report the matter to the police and press charges if Bunbury did not comply.

The former security professional was fired by Spears’s team in August 2025 after he was found to have breached his non-disclosure agreement by revealing details about Spears to her fanbase and the media. The alleged hacking occurred after he was fired. According to TMZ, Spears was locked out of her accounts after that.

TMZ contacted him for comment, but he has not replied.

Spears, 44, has been dubbed the Princess of Pop, selling over 100 million records globally during her peak in the 1990s and early 2000s through top-selling albums such as Baby One More Time (1999) and Oops I Did It Again (2000). In 2005, the performer whose style influenced a generation of female performers won a Grammy for Best Dance Recording for the hit single Toxic.

Earlier in March, she was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in California. Following that incident, her Instagram account was deactivated. She then returned to the platform but made it private.

This came after years of tabloid reports of her struggles with mental health and substance abuse, along with high profile legal battles with father Jamie Spears over conservatorship, and ex-husband Kevin Federline over custody. In her 2023 memoir The Woman In Me, she says that the tabloids exaggerated her use of substances and attributed much of her erratic behaviour to prescription medication, some of it given to her without her full consent.