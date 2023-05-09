British singer Sam Smith to perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium in October

Sam Smith performs during the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London on Feb 11. PHOTO: REUTERS
Eddino Abdul Hadi
Music Correspondent
Updated
30 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – British singer Sam Smith is set to return to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 24, as part of a global tour that includes other Asian cities such as Hong Kong and Bangkok. 

Ticketing details have yet to be released.

The 30-year-old played two nights at the same venue in 2018, the pop-soul crooner’s first performance in Singapore.

In January, Smith’s fourth and latest album, Gloria, topped the British charts. It includes the single Unholy, a collaboration with German singer Kim Petras that won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammy Awards in February.

Smith has also won four other Grammys, including for Best New Artist in 2015, and a Best Original Song Oscar for Writing’s On The Wall, the theme song of the 2015 James Bond film Spectre.

Smith, who uses the pronouns they/them, kicked off the world tour in April with a concert in Sheffield, England, and has so far staged gigs in Germany and Sweden.

A planned show in Israel on June 1 was cancelled due to logistical and technical issues.

More On This Topic
HK superstar Aaron Kwok’s two Singapore concerts in June sell out in three hours
Life Listens: New music from Taeyang, JJ Lin, Nick Jonas, Calvin Harris and Lady Kash

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top