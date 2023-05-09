British singer Sam Smith to perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium in October

SINGAPORE – British singer Sam Smith is set to return to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 24, as part of a global tour that includes other Asian cities such as Hong Kong and Bangkok.

Ticketing details have yet to be released.

The 30-year-old played two nights at the same venue in 2018, the pop-soul crooner’s first performance in Singapore.

In January, Smith’s fourth and latest album, Gloria, topped the British charts. It includes the single Unholy, a collaboration with German singer Kim Petras that won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammy Awards in February.

Smith has also won four other Grammys, including for Best New Artist in 2015, and a Best Original Song Oscar for Writing’s On The Wall, the theme song of the 2015 James Bond film Spectre.

Smith, who uses the pronouns they/them, kicked off the world tour in April with a concert in Sheffield, England, and has so far staged gigs in Germany and Sweden.

A planned show in Israel on June 1 was cancelled due to logistical and technical issues.