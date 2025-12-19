British rapper Central Cee set for debut Singapore concert in 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The rapper will perform at Pasir Panjang Power Station.

SINGAPORE – Fans of Central Cee, mark your calendars for March 18 , 2026 , for the rapper’s one-night only concert in Singapore.

The British rapper who needs No Introduction is set to take the stage at Pasir Panjang Power Station in the final stop of his Can’t Rush Greatness world tour.

Central Cee’s latest studio album of the same name dropped in early 2025 , with hits like Band4Band and GBP.

Early-bird tickets priced at $158 go live on Dec 23 at 10am. Standard tickets are priced at $188 , with VIP tickets available at $368 . All can be purchased via Book My Show .

The rap sensation’s other stops in Asia include Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and the Philippines .