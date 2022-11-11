British pop band The Vamps to play their greatest hits in Singapore in February

SINGAPORE – British pop band The Vamps are set to return to Singapore to play a show at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Feb 12.

The group last performed here in 2019 at The Coliseum and the upcoming concert is part of an Asian greatest hits tour that includes stops such as Tokyo, Bangkok and Manila.

The quartet made their name with hits such as Somebody To You and Can We Dance, from their 2014 debut album Meet The Vamps.

Comprising singer-guitarist Bradley Simpson, bassist Connor Ball, drummer Tristan Evans and guitarist James McVey, the group released their fifth album, Cherry Blossom, in 2020.

Like their third album Night & Day (Night Edition, 2017), the release – which was recorded while they were under lockdown due to the pandemic – went to No. 1 on the British charts.

BOOK IT/The Vamps: Greatest Hits Tour – Singapore

Where: The Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue

When: Feb 12, 8pm

Admission: $138 and $168. Live Nation members’ pre-sale starts on Monday at 10am (livenation.sg). General tickets go on sale on Tuesday at 10am via Ticketmaster’s website (ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets