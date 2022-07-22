British-Norwegian DJ Alan Walker to perform at Marina Bay Sands Expo

SINGAPORE - British-Norwegian DJ and producer Alan Walker is set to perform at Marina Bay Sands Expo on Sept 9.

The Singapore show will be the first stop for the 24-year-old electronic dance music star's WalkerVerse global tour.

He is known for songs such as Faded (2015), which has clocked 3.3 billion views on YouTube, and Alone (2016), which has 1.2 billion views.

His most recent EP, Origins, was released on July 1. His discography also includes two albums, Different World (2018) and World of Walker (2021).

Walker had previously performed in Singapore at music events ZoukOut in 2016, Liquid Nights in 2018 and Marquee Singapore in 2019.

Book It / Alan Walker - WalkerVerse The Tour

Where: Marina Bay Sands Expo Hall D & E, 10 Bayfront Ave

When: Sep 9, 7pm

Admission: Early bird tickets at $98 (500 tickets only) go on sale on July 25 at 12pm. Standard tickets at $128 go on sale at Aug 1 on 12am. Go to this website or Sistic's website. $158 at the door.