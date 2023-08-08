British indie icon Morrissey to return to Singapore for concert

SINGAPORE – British singer, songwriter and indie music icon Morrissey will be back in Singapore for a concert at The Star Theatre on Nov 9.

Tickets from $138 to $258 go on sale on Aug 15 for members of concert promoters Live Nation, and on Aug 16 for the public.

The 64-year-old last performed in Singapore at Marina Barrage in 2016. He played at Fort Canning Park in 2012, his first gig here.

A divisive figure known as much for his music as he is for his strong views on politics, vegetarianism and animal rights, Morrissey is regarded as one of the most influential singers in English pop music.

His vast discography includes four studio albums with his former band, indie pioneers The Smiths, and 13 solo albums. The most recent record, I Am Not A Dog On A Chain, was released in 2020.

He is expected to release a new album, Without Music The World Dies, in late 2023.

The Singapore show, which kicks off his Asian tour, is part of a series of shows celebrating his fourth decade as a singer.

According to a press statement, Morrissey’s set list will include fan favourites dating back to his time with The Smiths. The tour covers stops in Bangkok, Jakarta and Tokyo.

In 2014, he revealed that he had undergone cancer treatment. Despite this, he has done annual tours and shows, though he has occasionally cancelled performances due to ill health.

His 2016 concert in Singapore was originally scheduled to take place on Oct 15, but was changed at the last minute to Oct 17 “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

Morrissey: 40 Years Of Morrissey In Singapore

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: Nov 9, 8pm

Admission: $138 to $258 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets. Live Nation pre-sale starts on Aug 15, from 2 to 11.59pm. Go to livenation.sg for free membership sign-up and pre-sale access. Tickets to the public will be available from 2pm on Aug 16.