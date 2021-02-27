British actor O-T Fagbenle to play Barack Obama in new series

LOS ANGELES • British actor O-T Fagbenle, 40, will take on the role of former United States president Barack Obama in the new television series, The First Lady.

He will star opposite award-winning actress Viola Davis, who will play his wife, Mrs Michelle Obama, in the upcoming anthology which views events through the lens of the women in the White House.

Other actors in the first season of the Showtime series include Aaron Eckhart (Gerald Ford), Michelle Pfeiffer (Betty Ford) and Gillian Anderson (Eleanor Roosevelt).

Fagbenle is best known for appearing in Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale (2017 to present) as Luke Bankole, the husband of the lead character June Osbourne (Elisabeth Moss).

Last April, he became the first person to create, write, direct, compose, executive produce and star in the pilot of a television series on a major network with his TV show Maxxx. The six-episode sitcom stars Fagbenle as a down-and-out boy-band star trying to make a comeback.

He will next appear in Marvel superhero movie Black Widow, due out in May, opposite actress Scarlett Johansson.