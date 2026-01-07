Brigitte Bardot buried in Saint-Tropez as cause of death revealed to be cancer

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Brigitte Bardot had undergone two operations for cancer before she succumbed to the disease in December, her husband said.

PARIS – Well-wishers lined the streets in Brigitte Bardot’s home town of Saint-Tropez on Jan 7 for the funeral of the French screen icon, who was buried in a seaside cemetery after dying in December of cancer.

A day of commemorations for the renowned animal rights activist began with a Catholic service at the Notre-Dame de l’Assomption church, where her unusual wicker coffin was welcomed by her long-estranged son.

Hundreds of people, many with their pets, gathered to watch the ceremony on a giant screen in front of the yacht-filled Saint-Tropez marina, which the blonde star of And God Created Woman (1956) made famous.

A white hearse then carried the reclusive legend of the late 1950s and 1960s to her family’s Mediterranean seaside grave, where the casket was buried in pale winter sunshine at a private ceremony.

“What I remember most is what she did for animals, she had a real sensitivity,” Sandrine, a school assistant who had travelled several hours to pay her respects, told AFP.

She admitted that Bardot, who died on Dec 28 aged 91, had “a small streak of racism too, but it wasn’t malicious – she wasn’t just that”.

The 60-year-old from the Pyrenees mountains said she had expected a larger public turnout, suggesting some had stayed away because of criticism of Bardot’s political views and convictions for inciting racial hatred.

‘No frills’ event

Bardot’s best-known associations – to the heyday of the New Wave French film industry, animal rights campaigning, and far-right politics – were all represented at the church service.

A host of fellow campaigners against animal cruelty and the son of late film star Jean-Paul Belmondo attended, as did French far-right figurehead Marine Le Pen.

Mr Paul Watson, the Canadian founder of the Sea Shepherd anti-whaling charity, was among the 400 invitees for what organisers promised would be a “no-frills” event.

“Brigitte was my friend for 50 years,” he told AFP, adding that he had attended “to recognise her incredible contribution to protecting animals around the world, especially her work on stopping the Canadian seal hunt”.

He and others filed into the church past a photo of a smiling Bardot with one of her dogs, while a well-known image of her cuddling a baby seal was placed near the pulpit and on the front of the service booklet.

Bardot gave up her film career at the height of her fame in 1973, settling in Saint-Tropez where she campaigned vigorously against bull-fighting, hunting, seal slaughter and horsemeat consumption – all of which were referenced on Jan 7.

A public commemoration in a park rounded out a day of tributes and remembrance for a woman considered both a symbol of Saint-Tropez – whose jetset image she grew to detest – as well as the sexual revolution of the 1960s.

Cancer battle

On the eve of the commemorations, Bardot’s fourth and final husband, far-fight former political adviser Bernard d’Ormale, revealed the cause of her death.

Bardot had undergone two operations for an unspecified cancer before the disease “took her”, he told the Paris Match magazine in an interview about their life together, disclosing that she dealt with the two procedures very well.

The animal rights actress, who recovered from breast cancer in the 1980s, was known to have been hospitalised twice in late 2025.

“She always absolutely wanted to go back to La Madrague,” Mr d’Ormale said. “And there, it was more complicated, notably because of back pain that wouldn’t go away, that made her suffer and exhausted her.

“It was uncomfortable, even when she was bedridden,” he added. “However, she remained conscious and concerned about the fate of animals until the very end.”

Mr d’Ormale was seated in the front row on Jan 7 alongside Bardot’s only child, Mr Nicolas-Jacques Charrier, who attended with his children and grandchildren.

Mr Charrier, 65, was brought up by his late father, French actor Jacques Charrier, and lives in Oslo.

Bardot had compared pregnancy to carrying a “tumour that fed on me” and called parenthood a “misery”, living most of her life with no contact with her son.

They drew closer in the final years of her life and he laid a wreath with a simple message – “To Mother” – and sobbed during the service on Jan 7.

Divisive

The lack of a state commemoration for Bardot, one of France’s best-known celebrities, as well as the mixed public reaction to her death, reflect her divisive character and much-debated legacy.

Most observers agree that she was a cinema legend who came to embody the swinging 1960s in France and a form of women’s emancipation through her acting and daring, unconventional persona.

But after she was convicted five times for racist hate speech, particularly against Muslims, left-wing figures have offered only muted tributes – and sometimes none at all.

President Emmanuel Macron’s office offered to organise a national homage similar to one staged for fellow New Wave hero Belmondo in 2021, but the idea was snubbed by Bardot’s family.

Mr Macron did not attend on Jan 7 but sent a wreath. AFP