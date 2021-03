SINGAPORE - Being the daughter of actors may have helped actress Chantalle Ng get a head start in the entertainment industry, but she got her big breakout role only this year. The 25-year-old's parents are veteran actress Lin Meijiao and troubled former actor Huang Yiliang.

The hugely popular Channel 8 series My Star Bride - where she plays a Vietnamese bride who marries a local man - has garnered both critical praise and strong ratings.