LOS ANGELES – Babylon, the latest offering from acclaimed director Damien Chazelle, is a sprawling, chaotic tale of ambition and decadence set in 1920s Hollywood – a time of sex- and cocaine-filled parties as well as real cultural change, with the move away from silent films.

Expectations for the movie, which opens in Singapore cinemas on Thursday, ran high ahead of its release in the United States in 2022.