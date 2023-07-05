Boy band Seventeen’s FML is K-pop’s top-selling album of all time, beating BTS

SEOUL – South Korean boy band Seventeen’s 10th EP, FML, has become K-pop’s top-selling album of all time.

FML recently surpassed 6.2 million copies in sales, the group’s agency Pledis Entertainment said on Wednesday, citing data from the album’s distributor YG Plus. It reached the feat two months after its release on April 24.

This is the first time that any K-pop album has reached six million copies in sales. Seventeen broke the record of 5.03 million copies set by K-pop sensation BTS’ 2020 album Map Of The Soul: 7.

Seventeen have been rewriting K-pop history with FML since its release.

On its first day, FML racked up three million in sales, making the 13-piece group the first artiste in history to do so.

The album entered the Billboard 200 album chart at No. 2 and remained on it for eight consecutive weeks, the longest entry set by a Seventeen album on the American albums ranking.

In Japan, it was the most successful K-pop album in 2023 so far.

It landed at No. 3 on several of Billboard Japan’s and Oricon’s main semi-annual album rankings for the first half of 2023, including Billboard’s Top Albums Sales and Oricon’s First-Half Album Ranking, nabbing the highest spot on the lists for a South Korean act.

Meanwhile, Seventeen are set to embark on a new concert tour, Follow, in July.

Starting in Seoul from July 21 to 22 at the Gocheok Sky Dome, the group will proceed to five cities in Japan – Tokyo, Saitama, Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka – from September until December.

On Aug 23, they will drop their first “best of” album, a compilation of their biggest hits, in Japan. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK