LOS ANGELES - So rarely has Sacha Baron Cohen publicly shed his comedic alter egos that it is still startling to hear the actor speak in his own voice.

But the British actor and comedian has had to do this a lot more since being nominated for two Oscars this year: Best Adapted Screenplay for the sequel Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Best Supporting Actor for The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (2020), a historical drama on Netflix.