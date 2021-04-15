Bookmark This! Podcast: Shedding light on Kazuo Ishiguro and Ethan Hawke's novels

Bookmark This! Ep 21: Shedding light on Kazuo Ishiguro and Ethan Hawke's novels

14:57 mins

Synopsis: A monthly literary podcast by The Straits Times featuring titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li put the spotlight on two novels by celebrity authors - A Bright Ray Of Darkness, by Hollywood actor Ethan Hawke and Klara And The Sun. by Nobel Laureate Kazuo Ishiguro.

Listen at:

1. A Bright Ray Of Darkness (0.43)

2. Klara And The Sun (4.18)

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li, Aleemah Basirah & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Aleemah Basirah

