Bond actress Lea Seydoux has Covid-19

CANNES (France) • French actress Lea Seydoux may miss the Cannes film festival after testing positive for Covid-19, a spokesman for one of her movies said last Saturday.

The James Bond star is appearing in no fewer than four movies at the world's biggest film festival, including Wes Anderson's star-studded The French Dispatch, which has already been delayed by the pandemic. Three of Seydoux's films are in the running for the Palme d'Or, the top prize at Cannes.

Seydoux, who is fully vaccinated, is asymptomatic, the spokesman added. She is said to have possibly caught the virus while working on her latest film.

The 35-year-old, who shared the Palme d'Or with actress Adele Exarchopoulos in 2013 for their daring performances in Blue Is The Warmest Colour, was due to lend her star power to a series of red-carpet premieres this week at Cannes.

Seydoux will also appear in Ildiko Enyedi's The Story Of My Wife, Bruno Dumont's France and Arnaud Desplechin's Deception.

Rumours have been rife in Cannes for days that a star had caught the virus. But the festival's director Thierry Fremaux said last Saturday that there was no "Cannes cluster".

The Cannes film festival had to be cancelled last year because of the pandemic and was again delayed from its usual May slot this year.

