Bollywood, Hollywood stars turn out for Ambani Cultural Centre launch in Mumbai

(From left) Stylist Law Roach, actresses Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening. PHOTOS: LAW ROACH/INSTAGRAM, EPA-EFE
Yamini Chinnuswamy
Correspondent
Updated
27 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

MUMBAI – Celebrities from both Hollywood and Bollywood showed up for the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai over the weekend that kicked off last Friday.

The centre is the initiative of Mrs Nita Ambani, a philanthropist and the wife of Asia’s second-wealthiest man, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Mr Ambani is worth an estimated US$80.5 billion (S$107 billion), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

To mark the grand opening of the centre – which has been described by Indian media as a “first-of-its-kind multi-disciplinary space” intended to promote the country’s arts and cultural heritage – the Ambani family threw a lavish three-day bash that saw international celebrities such as Spanish actress Penelope Cruz flying in for the occasion.

American actress Zendaya and American model Gigi Hadid made waves on social media when they turned up for Saturday’s gala wearing saris by Indian designer Rahul Mishra.

Zendaya’s boyfriend, her Spider-Man (2017 to 2021) co-star Tom Holland, was also at the event, although the British actor walked the red carpet separately.

He wrote on Instagram on Saturday: “Thank you to the Ambani family for inviting us to celebrate the opening of the (NMACC). A truly wonderful experience that I’ll never forget.”

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband, American actor-singer Nick Jonas, both returned to India to mark the occasion, with Jonas writing on Instagram on Saturday: “India… I’ve missed you.”

Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai also graced the red carpet, and South Indian screen legend Rajinikanth was seen at the launch.

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (right) and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan during the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. PHOTO: AFP
Embed Instagram
More On This Topic
Shah Rukh Khan’s spy film sees bumper Bollywood opening despite protests
Actress Priyanka Chopra says her male Bollywood co-stars were paid 10 times more than her

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top