Bollywood actress wins bail in beau's suicide case

MUMBAI • Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty won bail on Wednesday, nearly a month after being arrested for allegedly buying drugs for her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose suicide sparked a media storm in India.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in June in his Mumbai apartment, triggering a national frenzy with television news channels speculating that Chakraborty had driven him to kill himself with cannabis and black magic.

A star with many hits to his name, Rajput's suicide initially triggered a debate over mental health in India's multibillion-dollar movie industry.

But Rajput's family disputed reports that he suffered from depression and accused Chakraborty, 28, of stealing his money and harassing him. She has strongly denied the allegations.

On Wednesday, a court in Mumbai ordered the actress to be released on bail, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, calling it a victory for "truth and justice".

"The arrest and custody of Rhea was totally unwarranted and beyond the reach of law," he said in a statement.

Her brother Showik, who was also arrested last month, remains in custody.

Chakraborty and her family have been hounded by Indian media who have spent months obsessing over the case, with celebrities such as actresses Vidya Balan and Sonam Kapoor accusing TV channels of carrying out a "witch hunt" against Chakraborty.

The country's top anti-crime agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation, has been probing Rajput's death since August, while the Narcotics Control Bureau has been looking into his consumption of cannabis.

The Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences completed its forensic examination earlier this month and reportedly ruled that the actor had died by suicide, not murder, dismissing the speculative claims made by some TV channels.

The saga has morphed into a probe into drug use in Bollywood, with police hauling in superstar Deepika Padukone and other actresses for questioning last month.

Rajput was unusual among Bollywood stars in that he did not come from one of the industry's many powerful families, but instead hailed from Bihar, India's poorest state.

Abandoning his engineering studies in Delhi for Mumbai, he got his big break in 2013 and won acclaim for his portrayal of Indian cricket hero Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a hit 2016 biopic.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE