LOS ANGELES - Bob Ballard is the legendary explorer, oceanographer and former American naval officer who discovered famous wrecks such as the Titanic - a remarkable career captured in a documentary airing on National Geographic (Singtel TV Channel 201 and StarHub TV Channel 411) on July 6.

But the feisty 79-year-old wants to be remembered for much more than that, he tells The Straits Times in a video chat from his exploration vessel the Nautilus.