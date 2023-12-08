Blogger mrbrown is Asia-Pacific winner for Best Voice Artist at Asian Academy Creative Awards

SINGAPORE – Local blogger Lee Kin Mun, better known as mrbrown, is the Asia-Pacific winner for Best Voice Artist 2023 at the Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAAs) unveiled on Dec 7.

Lee, who won the award for his role as Uncle Dong in season three of the animated comedy series Downstairs (2019 to 2022), was announced in September as the national winner for Singapore in the category.

At the grand finals on Dec 7, he was up against Japan’s Yoko Shimada (Adidas Japan) and Malaysia’s Rob Middleton (Hadith Of The Day).

“I want to thank my wife and kids for believing in me, and I want to thank the crew at Downstairs, Robot Playground for making Downstairs” Lee said in a video on social media late on Dec 7, wearing a shirt with the characters from Downstairs. “This is recognition for the best comedy series in Singapore and, I think, the region.”

Downstairs follows a cast of coffee-shop stall owners as they embark on adventures in their neighbourhood. It features the voices of artistes such as Patricia Mok, Rishi Budhrani, Sharul Channa and Fakkah Fuzz.

Mok, who voiced Uncle Dong’s wife Kopi Soh in Downstairs, congratulated Lee on the win.

“Congrats,” she wrote, before turning into the character of Kopi Soh. “Now get back to work and make two kopi o.”

Lee was also congratulated by other celebrities such as actress Xiang Yun, actor-producer Zheng Geping and actress Jae Liew.

Lee posted a photo of the award beside his espresso machine on Dec 8.

Singapore claimed seven wins at the Gala Awards ceremony held at Chijmes Hall in Singapore on Dec 7. Open to countries and territories throughout the Asia Pacific region, the AAA honours excellence across television, film, digital, streaming and emerging technologies.