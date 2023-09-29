Blogger mrbrown wins Best Voice Artiste at Asian Academy Creative Awards

SINGAPORE – Popular local blogger Lee Kin Mun is now an award-winning artiste.

Lee, better known as mrbrown, won an award at the Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAAs) for Best Voice Artiste for Singapore for his role as Uncle Dong in season three of animated comedy series Downstairs (2019 to 2023).

Open to the Asia-Pacific region, the AAAs honours excellence across television, film, digital, streaming and emerging technologies. The list of of the respective national winners was announced online on Thursday.

“I’m just very chuffed to be recognised and also even more chuffed to be part of Downstairs the TV series for three whole seasons,” Lee said on TikTok on Thursday.

He is up against Japan’s Yoko Shimada (Adidas Japan) and Malaysia’s Rob Middleton (Hadith Of The Day) for the grand finals in December.

Calling Downstairs the best show ever on Singapore TV, Lee said it is an assembly of the best comedic talent one can find here.

Downstairs follows a cast of wacky and colourful coffee-shop stall owners as they embark on crazy adventures in their neighbourhood. It features the voices of artistes such as Patricia Mok, Rishi Budhrani, Siti Khalijah Zainal and Shane Mardjuki.