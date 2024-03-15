‘Blessed and grateful’: Lindsay Lohan’s comeback continues with more Netflix romcoms

NEW YORK – The Lindsay Lohan comeback continues with another romantic comedy on Netflix.
The American actress and reformed Hollywood wild child stars in Irish Wish – the first movie in a two-picture deal she struck with the streaming service after her romcom Falling For Christmas was a hit for the platform in 2022.
And the new film, which premieres on Netflix on March 15, allowed Lohan to better connect with her Irish roots as well as her younger brother Dakota, who has a supporting role in the fantasy comedy.
Co-starring Ed Speleers and Jane Seymour, the story follows Maddie (Lohan), a shy book editor whose dream guy is about to marry her best friend.
Maddie must put her feelings for the groom aside when she travels to Ireland for the nuptials.
But after a wish on an ancient stone alters reality and turns her into the bride, Maddie finds herself questioning if this is really the life she wants.
“I think I relate to her because I have lived a life like that, where I was finding my voice and trying to feel confident enough to speak for myself,” says Lohan, 37, at the recent New York premiere.
“And to say no instead of always saying yes to someone when that’s not the right choice.”
In addition to her well-publicised stints in rehabilitation for drug and alcohol abuse in the late 2000s, Lohan had a string of high-profile romances with other celebrities, including American actor Wilmer Valderrama and English deejay Samantha Ronson.
But the actress attended Irish Wish’s premiere with her husband of two years, Mr Bader Shammas, a 37-year-old Kuwaiti financier with whom she has a seven-month-old son.
The rest of her immediate family was there too, including 27-year-old brother Dakota Lohan, who appears in the movie, and parents Michael Lohan, 63, and Dina Lohan, 61.
The latter both have Irish ancestry, so it was especially meaningful to be able to film on the Emerald Isle, says the former child star, who became one of Hollywood’s biggest names after comedies such as The Parent Trap (1998), Freaky Friday (2003) and Mean Girls (2004).
“I was so honoured to shoot in Ireland. They gave us such beautiful locations and allowed us to shoot in so many places.
“It was a really wonderful experience and I would definitely do it again,” she says.
Dakota, who plays a character named Finn, felt the same. “It’s the most beautiful place I’ve been to in the world. People are so kind. It’s so green, open and inviting.”
And with their bright red hair, the siblings fit right in. “We’re half-Irish so it made so much sense. And we look super Irish,” the actor says.
He appeared in his sister’s 2019 reality series, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club (2019), but it was a thrill to act together.
“I was over the moon at the opportunity to do it. I auditioned a bit, they liked me and she put in a good word for me, which I was grateful for.
“And to go to Ireland and do a movie with my sister – why not?
“Then being across from her and seeing her work is just a blessing itself,” says Dakota, who adds that she taught him to “always be prepared and on time”.
Once seen as the poster kid for “troubled former child star”, the actress has slowly returned to the spotlight in recent years.
Her first major acting role since the poorly received erotic thriller The Canyons (2013), Falling For Christmas was a success for Lohan, scoring one of the biggest opening-weekend audiences for a Netflix original movie that year.
And the second picture in her deal with Netflix, the romcom Our Little Secret, will debut on the service later in 2024.
“Life is what you make of it and I feel like I’m doing a good job,” Lohan says. “I feel like a really blessed woman and I’m just super grateful.”
- Irish Wish premieres on Netflix on March 15.