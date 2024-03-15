‘Blessed and grateful’: Lindsay Lohan’s comeback continues with more Netflix romcoms

NEW YORK – The Lindsay Lohan comeback continues with another romantic comedy on Netflix.

The American actress and reformed Hollywood wild child stars in Irish Wish – the first movie in a two-picture deal she struck with the streaming service after her romcom Falling For Christmas was a hit for the platform in 2022.

And the new film, which premieres on Netflix on March 15, allowed Lohan to better connect with her Irish roots as well as her younger brother Dakota, who has a supporting role in the fantasy comedy.

Co-starring Ed Speleers and Jane Seymour, the story follows Maddie (Lohan), a shy book editor whose dream guy is about to marry her best friend.

Maddie must put her feelings for the groom aside when she travels to Ireland for the nuptials.

But after a wish on an ancient stone alters reality and turns her into the bride, Maddie finds herself questioning if this is really the life she wants.

“I think I relate to her because I have lived a life like that, where I was finding my voice and trying to feel confident enough to speak for myself,” says Lohan, 37, at the recent New York premiere.

“And to say no instead of always saying yes to someone when that’s not the right choice.”

In addition to her well-publicised stints in rehabilitation for drug and alcohol abuse in the late 2000s, Lohan had a string of high-profile romances with other celebrities, including American actor Wilmer Valderrama and English deejay Samantha Ronson.

But the actress attended Irish Wish’s premiere with her husband of two years, Mr Bader Shammas, a 37-year-old Kuwaiti financier with whom she has a seven-month-old son.