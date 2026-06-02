Blake Lively seeks legal fees, damages from Justin Baldoni

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Actress Blake Lively filed her first complaint against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni in December 2024.

NEW YORK – Attorneys for US actress Blake Lively were back in front of a New York judge on June 1 to demand legal fees and damages from her It Ends with Us (2024) co-star Justin Baldoni, after a settlement was reached in May in their years-long legal battle.

The 38-year-old actress’ legal team argued that the defamation lawsuit brought against her by Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, was a retaliatory move prohibited by California law.

Lawyers for Baldoni rejected the claim.

AFP was not immediately able to obtain details regarding the sum being sought by Lively.

Lively filed her first complaint against Baldoni in December 2024. She alleged the actor, who also directed the film, had spoken inappropriately about his sex life and sought to alter the film to include sex scenes that were not in the script.

The actress, who came to fame on the television series Gossip Girl (2007 to 2012), said Baldoni had orchestrated a PR and social media campaign to ruin Lively’s reputation.

Baldoni and his studio Wayfarer had countersued Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds with claims of extortion and defamation, but a judge dismissed those claims in 2025.

Wayfarer previously insisted that neither the studio, its executives nor its PR team did anything to retaliate against Lively.

The federal judge handling the case, Lewis Liman, also dismissed some of Lively’s claims, but upheld her allegations of retaliation.

The full terms of the out-of-court settlement reached between the two parties have not been publicly disclosed.

Based on a best-selling 2016 novel by the US writer Colleen Hoover, It Ends with Us made more than US$350 million (S$447 million) at the box office in 2024, making it one of the biggest hits of the year. AFP