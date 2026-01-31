Blackpink’s Rose set to perform at 68th Grammy Awards alongside Katseye

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SEOUL - Rose of Blackpink is set to perform at the 2026 Grammy Awards in addition to being nominated in three categories.

According to the Recording Academy on J an 29 , Rose will take the stage for a celebratory performance at the 68th Grammy Awards, scheduled to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb 1.

The announcement regarding Rose’s performance comes after she was nominated in three categories – song of the year, record of the year, and best pop duo/group performance – for her collaboration single APT. with Bruno Mars.

Rose became the first K-pop artist to receive nominations in two of the Grammys’ four major categories – song and record of the year – raising expectations for a historic win.

Joining Rose on the Grammy stage will be Katseye, the multinational girl group co-produced by Hybe and Geffen Records. The group is also nominated in the same category as Rose – best pop duo/group performance – and is also up for the best new artist award.

The two performances are the first K-pop performances since BTS performed in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Beyond the live performances, K-pop’s presence at the 2026 Grammys extends into major nomination categories. Golden, the breakout track from Nettflix’s smash animated hit KPop Demon Hunters, sung by fictional girl group Huntrix, is also nominated for song of the year, best pop duo/group performance and best song written for visual media.

With major K-pop acts nominated across multiple categories and performing live, the 2026 Grammy Awards are expected to spotlight the genre like never before.

For those tuning into the awards show in South Korea, music channel Mnet announced on Jan 30 that it will exclusively broadcast the Grammy Awards starting Feb 2 at 9.55am local time. The South Korean broadcast is expected to feature commentary by singer-songwriter John Park, music critic Kim Yoon-ha and broadcaster Shin A-young. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK