Blackpink’s Lisa to make movie debut in action film Tygo

SINGAPORE – Blackpink member Lisa is set to act in her first major movie, action flick Tygo.

Spun off from the Extraction films (2020 and 2023), it also stars South Korea-born actors Don Lee (Train To Busan, 2016) and Lee Jin-wook (Squid Game, 2024 to 2025).

Lisa says in a press statement: “I’m so honoured to be a part of this project and grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such incredible actors.”

The 28-year-old made her acting debut in the third season of HBO series The White Lotus Season in 2025. She adds: “Being in an action film has always been a dream of mine, and for my first movie role to be in such an exciting action film is a dream come true.”

The first Extraction film starred Australian actor Chris Hemsworth as a mercenary hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an Indian crime lord in Bangladesh.

Tygo centres on a former child soldier-turned-mercenary who gets revenge on Korea’s underworld after a mission goes awry.

Lee, who plays the titular character, says in a press statement: “Tygo brings a distinctly Korean identity into the global Extraction universe.

The 54-year-old adds: “We can’t wait to unleash its explosive energy on audiences worldwide.”

The release date for Tygo has not been announced.

The Extraction franchise is produced by Netflix and AGBO, an entertainment company led by Hollywood film-makers Anthony and Joe Russo.

The films are based on the graphic novel Ciudad (2014) by American comic book artist Ande Parks and the Russo brothers, and centre on high-stakes rescue missions across the world.

In early 2025, an Extraction series – starring French actor Omar Sy, American actor Boyd Holbrook and British actress Natalie Dormer – was announced. It follows a mercenary who must navigate warring factions and deadly adversaries while attempting to rescue hostages in Libya.