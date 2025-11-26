Blackpink’s Lisa to headline new season of Fortnite Festival video game

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Blackpink’s Lisa will be headlining the new season of popular video game Fortnite Festival, publisher Epic Games announced on Nov 24 .

The Thai singer and actress will take the stage in-game for Season 12 of Fortnite Festival on Nov 29, accompanied by music tracks and outfits inspired by her debut solo album Alter Ego.

“I love seeing how Fortnite brought my alter egos to life in the game so perfectly,” Lisa told entertainment website Variety.

Fortnite Festival, a spin-off of popular video game brand Fortnite, is a rhythm-based game where players perform songs by artistes using various virtual musical instruments. It can be accessed via the Fortnite application.

K-pop girl group Blackpink will be in town over the weekend to perform three concerts at the National Stadium on Nov 28, 29 and 30 as part of the band’s Deadline world tour.

The Fortnite brand is known for its collaborations over a wide variety of intellectual properties from juggernauts like Marvel, DC and Star Wars, to wrestling’s WWE, Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters and manga series Naruto.

Fortnite Festival has featured prominent musical acts across its seasons of gameplay, including The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Metallica, Sabrina Carpenter and Bruno Mars.