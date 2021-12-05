Blackpink's Lisa has recovered from Covid-19 and is back on Instagram

SEOUL - South Korean girl group Blackpink's Lisa, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Nov 24, was released from quarantine on Saturday at noon.

Health authorities in South Korea have determined that the popular singer, who was vaccinated, has recovered, according to a statement from the band's management agency, YG Management, on Saturday (Dec 4).

"Government health authorities have clinically determined that Lisa, who has been receiving at-home treatment, is no longer at risk of spreading the virus," it said, adding its thanks to fans for their concern.

The other members of the quartet - Jisoo, Rose and Jennie - were tested and found to be negative, as were the band's production staff, security personnel and acquaintances.

Even though the other three members were also fully vaccinated, they have minimised their activities since Lisa tested positive, aside from work which could not be rescheduled.

To mark her return, Lisa, 24, posted a series of throwback photos on Instagram on Saturday. She captioned the snaps from her trip to Los Angeles last month with only a red heart emoji.

She had not shared any photos during her time in quarantine and well-wishers flooded her comments section with messages welcoming her back.