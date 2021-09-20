Blackpink's Lisa, actor Justin Theroux start Instagram accounts for their pets

SEOUL/LOS ANGELES - It's raining cats and dogs on Instagram.

Blackpink's Lisa has started an Instagram dedicated to her furry family of five cats (Leo, Luca, Lily, Louis and Lego) and one dog (Love).

Known as the L family, the adorable furballs can be found at @lalala_lfamily, where there is currently just one post, mostly starring Louis.

While Lisa, 24, had posted photos of her pets on her own social media account in the past, they now have their own following.

Within 18 hours of the first post on Sunday (Sept 19), the L family has close to 750,000 followers.

In other Lisa news, the singer's solo debut Lalisa, released on Sept 10, has caught the attention of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha .

Lisa, who was born in Buriram in Thailand, featured Thai traditional music, costume and design elements in Lalisa's music video.

Thai government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said: "General Prayut admires the success of Thai artists including individuals whose works reflect their dedication and determination to inspire many Thais in creative industries in arts, music and films."

Even the food industry in her hometown got a boost after she mentioned missing the special meatballs which are only available there.

The street stalls had been suffering due to Covid-19, but with Lisa's help, business now is reportedly even better than before the pandemic.

As for actor Justin Theroux, 50, starting an Instagram account for his beloved pooch Kuma (@kumatheroux) was so that he could help spread the word about pit bulls, who have an undeserved bad reputation for being vicious and unpredictable.

He had adopted Kuma, a pit bull mix, in 2018 after she was rescued from a devastating hurricane aftermath and taken to a high-kill shelter.

In June, on her Gotcha Day - the day she was adopted - the proud dog dad had posted a tribute to her as well as those who rescued her.

He added: "And an extra special thanks to all who work in animal rescue (usually very quietly) who make Kuma's story possible for thousands of other animals every day. You are my heroes."