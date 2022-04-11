Blackpink's Jennie unveils fiery new hair colour

SEOUL - K-pop star Jennie, of mega girl band Blackpink, has unveiled a bold new hairstyle.

The 26-year-old South Korean singer unveiled her fiery new look with a series of photos on Instagram on Sunday (April 10) accompanied by the caption, "Don't talk to me or my new hair."

The artful photos contrast Jennie's freshly auburn locks against a small garden scene, including some bright orange flowers.

Jennie, whose full name is Jennie Kim, is also seen showing off a Calvin Klein crop top and jeans- a brand that she has modelled for since May last year.

In two posts on her Instagram stories, Jennie hinted at the inspiration for her new look - Ukranian-born American model-actress Milla Jovovich in the science-fiction film The Fifth Element (1997).

In the beloved cult classic, Jovovich dons an iconic carrot-orange bob.

Fans were effusive in their praise for Jennie's newly unveiled hair, with many speculating that a Blackpink comeback was imminent.

One netizen declared, "Blackpink comeback is near, no way Jennie will dye her hair for nothing."

Others jokingly compared her with other famous redheads, including the cartoon characters such as teen spy Kim Possible, and one of the Powerpuff Girls, Blossom.

