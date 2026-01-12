Blackpink’s Jennie shines at Golden Disc Awards with four wins

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

TAIPEI – Jennie of Blackpink won big at the 40th Golden Disc Awards by taking home four awards, including the inaugural Artist of the Year prize, as the awards ceremony celebrated K-pop acts that defined 2025.

The prestigious event , held at the Taipei Dome in Taiwan on Jan 10 , drew more than 40,000 fans and ran for six hours, presenting awards across 15 categories. A star-studded line-up graced the stage, featuring Jennie, Stray Kids, Enhypen, Ive and Le Sserafim.

The new ly established Artist of the Year grand prize was awarded to Jennie, who enjoyed a standout year in 2025 , both as a member of Blackpink and as a solo artiste with her debut album, Ruby.

“Thank you for such a meaningful award. This year marks the 10th anniversary of my debut, and I feel grateful that the time I’ve spent running non-stop has brought me closer to my dreams,” said Jennie, 29, as she took the stage to receive the award.

She went on to win four awards in total, including the main prizes in the digital song division, both as a soloist and as a member of Blackpink for their single Jump (2025). She also received the Global Impact with Prizm Award, which recognises K-pop artistes who have contributed to promoting South Korean culture on the global stage.

Blackpink were also listed among the Golden Disc Powerhouse 40, a special list honouring 40 influential figures who have made their mark on K-pop music.

BigBang’s G-Dragon was awarded the grand prize for Digital Song of the Year for Home Sweet Home, featuring two other members of BigBang, Taeyang and Daesung. The track was released as a single in November 2024 and included on his Ubermensch (2025) album.

The 37-year-old rapper delivered his acceptance speech through a recorded video, where he thanked his fans and hinted at BigBang’s upcoming comeback later in 2026 .

Stray Kids took home the Album of the Year award for Karma, which topped the Billboard 200 chart for seven consecutive weeks.

“I never dreamed that Stray Kids would be giving an acceptance speech for the grand prize at the Golden Disc Awards. Back then, receiving even just the main prize was my dream, so winning the grand prize makes me incredibly happy,” said member Changbin, 26, upon receiving the award.

He also thanked Stray Kids’ fans, Stays, for their continued unconditional support for the group .

Ive won multiple awards, including main prizes in the digital song and album divisions, driven by the success of Rebel Heart and Attitude from their Ive Empathy album, and XOXZ from Ive Secret.

The girl group were also awarded the Cosmopolitan Artists Award, given to recognise trend-setting, iconic styles of K-pop artistes .

The Rookie Artist of the Year award was jointly presented to co-ed group AllDay Project and boy band Cortis. AllDay Project were also awarded a main prize in the digital song division for their debut single Famous, which topped major domestic music charts just days after its release. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK