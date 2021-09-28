Blackpink's Jennie and Squid Game's Jung Ho-yeon show off their friendship

SEOUL - Actress Jung Ho-yeon, the breakout star of Squid Game, has posted an adorable photo of her with her celebrity pal, Blackpink's Jennie, on the set of the hit Netflix series.

In the snap posted on Monday (Sept 27), Jung, 27, is seen in the distinctive green tracksuit worn by actors portraying the players in a mysterious survival game to win 45.6 billion won (S$52.2 million).

Jung, a top model who has strutted the catwalk for luxury houses such as Louis Vuitton and Lanvin, made her acting debut as Player 067 in Squid Game.

Her co-star, Lee Jung-jae, who plays Player 456 in the show, had previously revealed that Jennie had sent a food truck to the set to support her friend.

The 25-year-old Blackpink rapper also received Squid Game-inspired memorabilia from Netflix Korea.

She showed off the creepy doll head, based on the game Red Light, Green Light in the first episode of the show, on her Instagram Stories and tagged Jung.

Squid Game, which was released on Sept 17, is the first K-drama to top Netflix's global top 10 chart, according to streaming analytics platform FlixPatrol. The series has also spawned a number of memes on social media.