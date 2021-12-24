Blackpink's first day on Weverse racks up highest number of daily users: report

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Global fandom platform Weverse saw the biggest number of daily visitors this year on Aug 3, when girl group Blackpink launched their community, according to Weverse's Fandom Trend report released on Thursday (Dec 23).

Weverse, the online fan community operated by K-pop powerhouse Hybe, released the annual report, wrapping up the year's significant trends inside the mobile fandom platform.

The report also showed that Blackpink's fandom, known as Blink, grew the fastest, with over 1 million users joining the community on the first day.

Fans celebrated the day with hashtag "#BLINK_in_Weverse," which was the third most-posted hashtag on Weverse this year.

Beating Blackpink on Weverse were K-pop megastar BTS, whose hashtag #BTS racked up 1.96 million counts over the year.

Enhypen's fans - Engene - followed in fourth place with "#CARNIVALwithENGENE".

The hashtag for the boy band's second EP, Border: Carnival, was mentioned 230,000 times in posts. Topping the list was "#to_" used by fans to write direct messages to artistes.

According to the report, 36 artiste groups are currently connected with fans via Weverse, with 23 new teams joining the community this year.

It not only includes big name K-pop acts, such as Blackpink and Treasure, but also global artistes, such as British pop trio New Hope Club.

Around 16.8 million new fans signed up for membership this year, pushing the total number of accumulated users on Weverse to 36 million.

As of Dec 14, around 200 million new posts were made this year, with the number doubling that of last year. The accumulated number of comments by both fans and artists this year reached 400 million.

Meanwhile, Aug 3 saw an explosive number of daily visitors as it was also when BTS topped Billboard's Hot 100 chart with their mega-hit single Butter for the ninth consecutive week, becoming the chart's longest-running No. 1 song of 2021.

The second most-visited day was on Dec 9 when BTS' Jin surprised his fans amid the group's official vacation with the release of his new song Super Tuna.

According to Weverse, with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the underlying key trend inside the fan community this year was the "online in-person view", which the company said refers to the virtual communication enabling fans and artistes to connect just like in a real-time, in-person environment even when physically apart.