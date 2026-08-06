Blackpink’s 10th anniversary plans spark debate among fans

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SEOUL – With just days remaining until Blackpink’s 10th anniversary, a growing number of fans have taken to social media to voice disappointment over what they describe as a lack of meaningful group celebrations for one of their biggest milestones.

While YG Entertainment has unveiled anniversary merchandise, digital fan badges and fan letter events ahead of the group’s Aug 8 anniversary, many fans say they had expected content centred on the four members themselves, such as a commemorative live stream, video messages, fan events or new music.

Among the anniversary projects announced so far is the Blackpink Heritage Collection, a collaboration with the National Museum of Korea’s merchandise brand MU:DS. The seven-item collection incorporates traditional Korean design elements inspired by imperial-era artifacts alongside Blackpink’s signature branding.

Fans can also receive commemorative digital badges through Weverse and will be able to submit messages to the members to commemorate the anniversary.

The announcements have nevertheless drawn criticism across X and online communities, where many fans argue that merchandise alone does not adequately commemorate the group’s 10-year milestone.

“We don’t want merch, we want Blackpink” became one of the most widely shared phrases among fans.

In an open letter addressed to YG Entertainment, fan organisation Blackpink Blink Union said the group’s anniversary “deserves to be celebrated in a meaningful way”.

“Blackpink is not just one of YG Entertainment’s artists – they are the biggest girl group in the world,” the statement read.

“Their legacy has been built through their identity as a team and a 10th anniversary is a rare milestone that deserves to be celebrated in a meaningful way.”

The organisation urged the agency to mark the occasion with new music, special performances and projects celebrating Blackpink’s decade together.

Some fans said their disappointment over the anniversary was compounded by what they viewed as the group’s limited promotions for its third EP Deadline released in February.

Although the album marked Blackpink’s first group release in more than three years following 2022’s Born Pink, promotions largely consisted of the music video and album jacket photos, without the show performances, dance videos or other promotional content commonly associated with K-pop releases.

The discussions have also revived comparisons with Blackpink’s fifth anniversary in 2021, when YG launched the 4+1 Project, which included the theatrical release of Blackpink The Movie in more than 100 countries alongside other commemorative events.

However, other fans urged fellow fans to temper expectations.

Noting that Blackpink only recently wrapped up its Deadline world tour in January before returning with the group’s EP in February, they argued that demanding another large-scale project immediately afterward may be unrealistic.

Others suggested YG could still unveil surprise content on the anniversary itself.

Blackpink renewed its group contract with YG Entertainment in late 2023 while each member chose separate management for solo activities. THE KOREA HERALD /ASIA NEWS NETWORK