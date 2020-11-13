Blackpink the 'biggest pop band in the world'

SEOUL • K-pop girl group Blackpink are the biggest pop band in the world, according to the latest ranking by Bloomberg.

This is the first time a South Korean band have topped the news agency's Pop Star Power Rankings since they were launched in April this year.

Another K-pop group, the seven-member boy band BTS, are ranked No. 10 in the ranking this month.

Late American rapper Pop Smoke and American rapper Cardi B are in second and third positions respectively, with Canadian singer Justin Bieber and late rapper Juice WRLD rounding up the top five.

Blackpink comprise Jisoo, 25, Jennie, 24, Rose and Lisa, both 23. The different members can speak Korean, English, Mandarin, Thai and Japanese.

Bloomberg said its Pop Star Power Rankings are based on six criteria, including album sales, digital song streams, YouTube views and total interactions on Instagram.

According to the news agency, Blackpink have been the most popular act on YouTube in the last few months, drawing more than 1 billion views just last month.

They are also the second most popular act on Spotify, with their latest album, The Album, debuting in the United States as one of the top 10 bestsellers after being released last month.

Bloomberg noted Blackpink made their mark in the US last year with a promotional tour based on their performance at Coachella.

The group made history last year when they became the first female K-pop act to perform at the prestigious music festival in California.

They received strong reviews from the local press and further boosted their global fandom with a tour of Europe.

Bloomberg also said the US, Brazil and Mexico are three of the six biggest markets on Spotify for Blackpink's new single, Lovesick Girls.

The music video of the song has since been viewed more than 238 million times on YouTube.

Other artists who have previously topped Bloomberg's ranking include Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, pop star Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Pop Smoke.