Blackpink star Lisa delights fans with visit to viral macaque Punch in Japan

BANGKOK – Fans of Thai singer Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal were thrilled after she posted an Instagram Story of her visiting Punch, the beloved macaque at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan’s Chiba Prefecture.

The post on March 7 quickly went viral and left social media users smiling. The member of K-pop girl group Blackpink was seen carrying an orang utan plush toy identical to the one the seven-month-old macaque is often seen clutching.

Blackpink fans and animal lovers alike flooded social media with comments praising Lisa for her affection towards Punch.

Punch has become the centre of a deeply moving viral story after being abandoned by his mother and rejected by the troop. He was later seen constantly lugging around an orang utan plush toy, and holding it close as a substitute for a mother’s embrace.

There have been clear signs of progress recently. Punch has started to leave the plush toy behind more often and is beginning to approach other monkeys in the troop with greater confidence.

Most significantly, some female monkeys have begun showing grooming behaviour towards him. Among Japanese macaques, grooming is one of the clearest signs of acceptance and the beginning of lasting social bonds.

Although Punch still clings to the plush toy at times, his growing confidence indicates that he may soon develop into a strong and independent monkey who no longer needs to rely on it for comfort.

The staff at Ichikawa City Zoo continue to monitor Punch closely and are working to encourage natural learning behaviours so that he can eventually live fully as part of the troop.

His story has attracted strong interest from both Japanese and international visitors, many of whom have travelled specifically to cheer on the little macaque. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK