Blackpink spotted wearing Charles & Keith shoes at Singapore concert

SINGAPORE – Blackpink’s two-night gig at the National Stadium may have wrapped up last weekend, but you may still be able to get their shoes.

Jennie, Rose and Jisoo – three members of the K-pop quartet – were spotted wearing boots from home-grown fashion label Charles & Keith at their Born Pink world tour leg in Singapore on May 13 and 14, according to a media alert sent on Tuesday.

The girl group paired the light-pink outfits with boots to open their show.

Jennie wore Charles & Keith’s Slip-On Platform Ankle Boots, which retails on the brand’s website for $109, while Rose had on the Chunky Sole Padded Combat Boots, which are on sale for $80.50. Both designs were in a similar shade of chalk.