Blackpink’s Lisa wows at Parisian cabaret Crazy Horse

PARIS – K-pop sensation Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, Blackpink’s Thai singer-rapper, dazzled in her debut performance at Paris’ iconic Crazy Horse cabaret venue.

Despite appearing only five times in short segments totalling no more than 10 minutes, the 26-year-old’s performance from last Thursday to Saturday delighted many of her fans.

A photograph of Lisa in a pink wig and black costume posing with other Crazy Horse dancers went viral on social media platforms. Although she joined in the striptease acts, Lisa kept her top on.

According to Bangkok’s MET 107 FM radio deejay Phatheetar “Poupee” Kantamara, who attended the first of the five sell-out shows, the cabaret acts were entertaining, thanks to Lisa and the other dancers’ sexy moves.

Phatheetar said she met two other Blackpink members, Rose and Jisoo, who were there to support Lisa.

Other celebrity guests she spotted that night included American actor Austin Butler and his girlfriend, American model-actress Kaia Jordan Gerber, and Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalia, who shared on Instagram a wefie she took with Lisa, Rose and Jisoo.

Also watching the show was Lisa’s rumoured billionaire boyfriend Frederic Arnault, the 28-year-old chief executive of Tag Heuer, who had shown up with his parents and younger brother.

Jennie, the fourth Blackpink member, attended the final show.

Meanwhile, Lisa’s mother Chitthip Bruschweiler supposedly deactivated her Instagram account over criticisms of her daughter associating herself with the Parisian cabaret.

Undeterred, Ms Bruschweiler was a guest at Crazy Horse Paris. She later told Thai TV personality Woody Vuthithorn Milintachinda that she had expected her daughter’s performance to be much sexier. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK