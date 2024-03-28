Blackpink’s Lisa teases possible album, Rosalia and Tyla collaborations in birthday video

Fans of Lisa can look forward to new music from the Blackpink singer-rapper.

On March 27, the Thai member of the K-pop girl group dropped hints of a possible second solo album in a YouTube video released by her label Lloud to celebrate her 27th birthday on March 27.

When asked by Lloud staff what she wanted to try in 2024, Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manobal, said: “I definitely want to release an album this year.”

Her debut two-track solo album Lalisa was released in 2021.

The 15-minute video, titled Special Birthday Q&A With Lisa: 27 Years Around The Sun, also saw the artiste teasing possible collaborations with Grammy-winning Spanish musician Rosalia and South African singer-songwriter Tyla.

In the clip, Lisa also provided a glimpse of her 7.5 billion won (S$7.5 million) home in Seongbuk-dong, a luxurious neighbourhood in Seoul.

“Many fans have always wanted to see my home and, today, I am revealing it as our first content on Lloud’s YouTube channel,” she said.