Blackpink’s Lisa spotted at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE – Is Blackpink’s Lisa in Singapore for Taylor Swift’s concert?
In fan videos shared on social media, the Thai K-pop star was seen leaving Changi Airport’s Terminal 1 on Feb 29 night.
According to the videos circulating on YouTube and X, her arrival was a low-key affair, with only a handful of fans waiting for the Blackpink member.
Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manobal, was wearing a blue cap, white T-shirt and jeans, with a mask shielding her face.
As she walked out of the baggage claim area, the 26-year-old was greeted by fans and accepted their gifts, including a yellow Care Bear plush toy and crochet sunflower.
Though she was rushing to get out of the airport, Lisa acknowledged her fans with slight bows and waves, and also made “heart” gestures with her hands.
In another fan video, Lisa continued to wave to her followers after she boarded a black SUV as the car made its way out of the airport.
While it is unclear why Lisa is in Singapore, some netizens speculated that the idol was in town to catch Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert, which kicks off on March 2 at the National Stadium.
Others commented that the rapper-singer could be in town for a short break after filming the third season of American television series The White Lotus in Thailand.
Lisa, who started her own music and entertainment company, Lloud, on Feb 8, is the first K-pop artiste and the first female Asian artiste to achieve over 100 million followers on Instagram.