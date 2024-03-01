Blackpink’s Lisa spotted at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE – Is Blackpink’s Lisa in Singapore for Taylor Swift’s concert?

In fan videos shared on social media, the Thai K-pop star was seen leaving Changi Airport’s Terminal 1 on Feb 29 night.

According to the videos circulating on YouTube and X, her arrival was a low-key affair, with only a handful of fans waiting for the Blackpink member.

Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manobal, was wearing a blue cap, white T-shirt and jeans, with a mask shielding her face.

As she walked out of the baggage claim area, the 26-year-old was greeted by fans and accepted their gifts, including a yellow Care Bear plush toy and crochet sunflower.