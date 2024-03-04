Blackpink’s Lisa meets Taylor Swift on Day 2 of Eras Tour show

SINGAPORE – Lisa of K-pop girl group Blackpink did not just attend Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert in Singapore.

The Thai singer also met the American pop star in person backstage after the show. Both Swift and Blackpink are artistes under music company Universal Music Group.

Lisa, who attended Day 2 of Swift’s concert at the National Stadium on March 3, shared photos of herself at the concert and with Swift, 34, on social media.

“Had such a blast at The Eras Tour. Amazing performance,” Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manobal, wrote.

The 26-year-old also received love from American singer Sabrina Carpenter, the opening act for Swift, who commented on her post: “In love with u honestly.”