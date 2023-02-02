Blackpink’s Lisa buys luxury home in Seoul for $8m

SEOUL - K-pop girl group Blackpink’s Lisa has bought a luxury home in one of the most affluent areas in the South Korean capital of Seoul.

The 25-year-old star purchased the two-storey detached house, which comes with a basement, in the Seongbuk-dong neighbourhood for a whopping 7.5 billion won (S$8 million), according to an exclusive report by South Korean news outlet Biz Hankook on Wednesday.

The Thai rapper-singer signed the contract for the house in July 2022 and used cash to pay for the property. The final instalment was made in January 2023.

The real estate registry quoted by Biz Hankook shows that the house was built in 2016 and has a total floor area of 689.22 sq m.

The previous owner of the mansion was Ms Chang Seon-yoon, granddaughter of Lotte Group founder Shin Kyuk-ho.

The report said Seongbuk-dong is also home to celebrities such as former actor Bae Yong-joon and singer-actor Lee Seung-gi.

Lisa’s purchase came two years after it was reported in June 2020 that she was swindled of nearly 1 billion won by her former manager.

The unnamed ex-manager had promised to use the money to invest in real estate on Lisa’s behalf, but ultimately blew all of it on gambling.

According to a statement by Blackpink’s agency YG Entertainment in 2020, the former manager reimbursed a part of the sum and left the company after agreeing on a plan to repay the balance.