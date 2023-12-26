Blackpink’s Lisa breaks another record with 100 million Instagram followers

Recognising Lisa’s exceptional impact, Guinness World Records has also bestowed upon her the title of the greatest K-pop artiste of 2023.

Her other accolades include being the first solo K-pop winner at both the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV Europe Music Awards, and the first female K-pop solo artiste to surpass one billion Spotify streams with the song Money.

Moreover, Lisa’s solo track Lalisa etched its place in history as the first K-pop song by a solo artiste to reach a staggering one billion streams on Spotify. The music video for Lalisa is also the most viewed video from a solo artiste in the first 24 hours, with 73.6 million views.

Lisa’s achievements in 2023 extend beyond her solo career, as Blackpink also earned the distinction of becoming the most-streamed female group on Spotify.

Meanwhile, Lisa’s bandmate Jennie announced the new agency, Odd Atelier (OA), that she has established for her solo career with her mother in November. Jennie, who released her singles Solo in 2018 and You & Me in 2023, is currently OA’s only artiste.

“This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I’m so thankful for all the love I’ve received,” the 27-year-old South Korean singer wrote in a post uploaded on social media on Dec 24.

“I’m also excited about what’s to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with (OA). Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and, of course, Blackpink.”

The four-member group renewed an exclusive contract with YG Entertainment for group activities in early December. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK