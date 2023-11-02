Blackpink’s Lisa, actress Angelababy banned on Weibo after Crazy Horse show

BEIJING – Fans of K-pop girl group Blackpink’s Lisa will no longer be able to follow the Thai singer on Weibo – one of China’s biggest social media platforms – after her account with more than 8 million followers was shut down for breach of the platform’s rules, while Chinese actress Angelababy was muted on the platform.
No explanation was given for the Weibo ban, but speculation was rife on social media that it had to do with the decision by Angelababy – whose real name is Angela Yeung – and Chinese actress Zhang Jiani to attend a show by Lisa, 26, at French cabaret Crazy Horse Paris in late September.
Even though Crazy Horse is burlesque, the Chinese stars’ visit to a club known for sexy performances and scantily clad dancers has faced backlash from more prurient members of society at a time when Chinese President Xi Jinping is cracking down on celebrity fan culture.
In 2021, Mr Xi ordered sweeping action to clean up the entertainment industry, with regulators moving to ban film stars with “incorrect” politics, cap salaries and rein in celebrity fan culture.
While they frequently warn against “vulgar and obscene” content, capping the entertainment industry – along with after-school tutoring and online gaming – is part of a cumulative effort to ensure the younger generation become motivated, patriotic and productive workers.
Angelababy, 34, and Zhang, 36, will no longer be able to post on Weibo due to “violation of relevant laws and regulations”. Their Douyin, or Chinese TikTok, accounts have also been blocked.
Lisa’s Weibo account appears to have been fully taken down.
Photos taken by fans posted on social media show the two actresses entering and leaving the Crazy Horse premises, but they, along with Lisa, have yet to make a public statement.
In a post on Instagram in early October, Crazy Horse said Angelababy did not attend the event.
One Weibo user who goes by the name “JoannBlue” said that the performance “disrespects and objectifies women”.
Often referred to as a would-be Chinese Kim Kardashian, Angelababy has appeared in the Chinese variety show Keep Running (2014 to present) and in the 2016 sequel to the Hollywood blockbuster Independence Day (1996).
Also a model whose face appears in marketing campaigns for some of the world’s biggest companies, including brand ambassador for Christian Dior, she now faces an uphill battle to resurrect her career – like other celebrities before her – for running afoul of China’s powerful censors and other infractions such as tax evasion.
Lisa’s ban on Weibo may be less damaging. K-pop groups such as Blackpink have already been under an unofficial ban in China since Seoul deployed a Thaad anti-missile system that infuriated Beijing in 2017.
The four-member band, which debuted in 2016, are backed by YG Entertainment, one of the biggest entertainment companies in South Korea.
The members’ contracts with the agency expired in August and they are still in negotiations, according to YG.
Blackpink were instant hits at home and later gained popularity overseas, joining boy band BTS as trailblazers for the K-pop phenomenon. BLOOMBERG