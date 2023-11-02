Blackpink’s Lisa, actress Angelababy banned on Weibo after Crazy Horse show

BEIJING – Fans of K-pop girl group Blackpink’s Lisa will no longer be able to follow the Thai singer on Weibo – one of China’s biggest social media platforms – after her account with more than 8 million followers was shut down for breach of the platform’s rules, while Chinese actress Angelababy was muted on the platform.

No explanation was given for the Weibo ban, but speculation was rife on social media that it had to do with the decision by Angelababy – whose real name is Angela Yeung – and Chinese actress Zhang Jiani to attend a show by Lisa, 26, at French cabaret Crazy Horse Paris in late September.

Even though Crazy Horse is burlesque, the Chinese stars’ visit to a club known for sexy performances and scantily clad dancers has faced backlash from more prurient members of society at a time when Chinese President Xi Jinping is cracking down on celebrity fan culture.

In 2021, Mr Xi ordered sweeping action to clean up the entertainment industry, with regulators moving to ban film stars with “incorrect” politics, cap salaries and rein in celebrity fan culture.

While they frequently warn against “vulgar and obscene” content, capping the entertainment industry – along with after-school tutoring and online gaming – is part of a cumulative effort to ensure the younger generation become motivated, patriotic and productive workers.

Angelababy, 34, and Zhang, 36, will no longer be able to post on Weibo due to “violation of relevant laws and regulations”. Their Douyin, or Chinese TikTok, accounts have also been blocked.

Lisa’s Weibo account appears to have been fully taken down.